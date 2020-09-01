'Cancer can't take everything': Kristen Dahlgren marks 1 year after diagnosis

One year after being diagnosed with breast cancer, NBC's Kristen Dahlgren is celebrating a return to her active lifestyle with a message of gratitude on her 48th birthday.

The NBC News correspondent tweeted a photo on Tuesday of herself waterskiing, four months after she shared that she is cancer-free following chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Waterskiing!! One year after finding my #Cancer . Something I wasn’t sure I would ever do again... So grateful for all of the support and love over the past year ❤️ Cancer can’t take everything. #survivor #thriving #NeverGiveUp #birthdaygirl Bring on the next 48 years! pic.twitter.com/o8mprPpu4c — Kristen Dahlgren (@kristendahlgren) September 1, 2020

Dahlgren announced the exciting news in April that she was done with cancer treatment after eight rounds of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation.

Dahlgren has shared her cancer journey since revealing her diagnosis in September 2019, raising awareness of the unusual symptom she spotted that led her to see a doctor.

Instead of the usual lump on her breast commonly found by many women with breast cancer, Dahlgren had a slight dent in her right breast.

She underwent surgery, chemotherapy and then a five-week course of radiation, which was initially delayed in March due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Early this year, I had my surgery," Dahlgren wrote in an essay for TODAY in March. "All things considered, I was feeling pretty good. I pictured myself sailing through radiation, with an eye on remission and a full return to my life."