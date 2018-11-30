Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Kourtney Kardashian has decided to freeze her eggs "for safety" at 39 years old with three children, a process that has admittedly left her emotions all over the place.

In a teaser for Sunday's episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," the reality star reveals that she has been injecting hormone shots into her stomach.

"I just feel like this is for safety," she said. "I hope that going through all of this is worth it. I don’t want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot."

The concept of egg freezing involves a woman giving herself hormones to produce more eggs than she ordinarily would. A doctor retrieves those eggs and stores them in a lab for later use.

Undergoing the process has taken its toll on Kardashian, who didn't indicate whether she wants more children but is keeping her options open.

"I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing," she said. "It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it."

She showed off the bruises on her stomach from performing the injections.

"The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance," she said. "But I think everything was just really heightened. Some days I would feel so anxious. It’s just very emotional, so that I think is the hard part."

Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - Mason, 8, Peneleope, 5, and Reign, 3.