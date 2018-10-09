Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Kitchen fires: Jeff Rossen shows how to put them out (and what NOT to do)

A kitchen fire can turn your home into a deadly trap in moments. Here's the right way to put it out.
Kitchen fire
Would you know what to do?Shutterstock

Most house fires start in the kitchen, and they can turn deadly in minutes.

Oct. 9 marks Fire Prevention Day and with home fires responsible for 10,600 injuries and 2,630 deaths in the U.S. in 2017, according to the National Fire Protection Association, it's a good time to think about what you'd do if flames suddenly appeared while you were cooking.

David Hamilton, a fire captain in Nutley, New Jersey, showed TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen the right way to react to a kitchen fire.

How to put out a grease fire in the kitchen – any why you SHOULD NEVER use water

  • Have a fire extinguisher in your home, and know where it is.
  • When using a fire extinguisher, remember the acronym PASS: Pull the pin; Aim; Squeeze, and Sweep, from left to right, until the fire is out.
  • Never throw water on a grease fire. Water is the worst thing to put on a grease fire; it will spread the fire, not put it out.
  • Instead, pour regular baking soda over the whole fire. Use the entire box. And don't try other baking products like flour; they won't work.
  • Another tip for putting out a grease fire: If you can safely slide the lid of the saucepan over it, that will put out the flames. Fires can't exist without oxygen.

Remember: Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, so keep these tips in mind for your gathering next month!

