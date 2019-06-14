Here’s another reminder not to eat raw dough.

King Arthur Flour is voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of its 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour because it may potentially be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, the company announced Thursday.

The flour was sold in stores around the country, but only products with these six specific lot codes and three “best used by dates” are part of the recall:

Best Used By 12/07/19 Lot: L18A07C

Best Used By 12/08/19 Lots: L18A08A, L18A08B

Best Used By 12/14/19 Lots: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

This information can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel.

No illnesses linked to the flour have been reported so far. King Arthur said it was informed by the ADM Milling Company “that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.”

The illness can cause severe diarrhea that’s often bloody, severe stomach pain and vomiting, according to FoodSafety.gov. Most people recover within about a week, but some can develop Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a form of kidney failure that’s most likely to affect young children and the elderly.

If you have any of the recalled flour, don’t cook or bake with it. Throw it away or return it to the store where you bought it for a refund. If you have any questions, call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178 or visit the company’s website.

Tempted to have a bite of batter while baking? Raw dough and batter are never safe to eat, even if they don’t contain raw eggs. Learn more: https://t.co/nA9SJhZyju. pic.twitter.com/7jtWTAaZv7 — CDC (@CDCgov) June 11, 2019

Earlier this year, General Mills and Pillsbury issued their own recalls over salmonella contamination fears. Aldi had to make a similar move in March over possible E. coli contamination.

Flour is a raw agricultural product that hasn’t been treated to kill germs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns. Never taste or eat raw dough or batter and don’t let children play with raw dough, the agency urged. Always wash your hands, work surfaces, and utensils after working with with raw dough or flour.