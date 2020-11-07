Kindergartner reportedly dies of COVID-19 in Texas

A kindergarten student has died of COVID-19 at the Amarillo Independent School District in northern Texas, NBC affiliate KAMR reports.

Parents Lastassija White and Quincy Drone told the NBC affiliate that their five-year-old daughter Tagan died suddenly after a short battle with the virus.

"She loved to learn," White said, adding that her late daughter would so fastidious about wearing a mask that she would even remind her mom if she forgot hers.

White said Tagan became very sleepy last week, and then began to vomit, so she brought her to the emergency department where she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tagan had no obvious symptoms like fever or cough. White told KAMR that doctors said her daughter "would be fine" because it "doesn't affect kids."