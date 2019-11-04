Kim Kardashian West is getting real about her weight.

The reality star and business mogul posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, saying she has gained 18 pounds over the last year.

"We're doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point," Kardashian West, 39, said in the clip. "Sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago."

Kardashian West, who was joined in the video by trainer Melissa Alcantara, has designs on dropping some weight, although she was quick to point out that her diet is her major bugaboo.

"To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs," she said. "It's my eating. I work out, but it's my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I'm 40."

Kardashian West, who revealed in a September episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she had tested positive for lupus antibodies, is putting her money where her mouth is, too. “A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!” she posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning.

In August 2018, the mother of four, who turned heads by dressing as Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde" for Halloween this year, told E! News that she had gotten slimmer. "“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever, and now I’m, like, 116, and it just feels good,” she said. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So I love it.”

Kardashian West's newer figure didn't come without controversy, though. In July 2018, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which half sister Kendall Jenner said she doesn't think Kardashian West is eating.

"What? What? Oh, my God, thank you!" she replied — a response that incited backlash.

"Honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100% completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way," Kardashian West said while addressing the matter on the "Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham" podcast, released this week.

"So my intention is never to offend anyone, and I really apologize if I offended anyone because an eating disorder is — I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. So I've been through, I have experienced it enough to have known better."