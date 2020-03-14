Kim Kardashian West's daughter North made a quarantine for her Kim and Kanye dolls

North West is preparing for the coronavirus in her own way.

The 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West created a special dollhouse out of a cardboard box to create a “quarantined” home for two of her plush dolls, meant to represent her parents.

Kardashian West showed a tour of her daughter’s dollhouse creation on her Instagram Stories on Friday, giving her fans a closer look at the makeshift quarantine.

"She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye," she said on the video, showing the two dolls meant to be West and her.

North West's quarantine for her Kim and Kanye dolls.

The house was equipped with a few different pillows, some books, as well as a small bottle of hand sanitizer.

Kardashian West made a point to show the slots cut into the side of the box to let some light into the room.

“With windows, so we can look out,” she added, showing off the extra feature.

In the United States, an official quarantine nor lockdown has not been set in place like it has in Italy for anyone who hasn’t been potentially affected by the coronavirus, but it is recommended to practice “social distancing” in an effort to decrease the spread of the virus and reduce its intensity over time.

Experts recommend trying to stay at home as much as possible and avoiding large crowds. If you do need to leave your home, it’s recommended to stay about six feet away from each other in public and use common hygiene techniques, like thorough hand-washing whenever possible, using hand sanitizer when soap and water aren't available, as well as being aware of any commonly touched public surfaces and wiping them down when possible.