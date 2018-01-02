Kim Kardashian West reveals son Saint was hospitalized for pneumonia

share tweet pin email

Kim Kardashian West ended 2017 on a "scary" note as she watched her young son, Saint, battle pneumonia.

The reality TV star shared an Instagram post filled with gratitude for the doctors and nurses who cared for her 2-year-old little boy — whose dad is Kardashian West's hubby, rapper Kanye West — revealing he spent three frightening days in the hospital because of the seriousness of his illness.

"My precious baby boy is so strong!" Kardashian West, 37, wrote next to a photo of her holding her little Saint. "After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star went on to express her gratitude for medical professionals everywhere, and let fans know Saint was now at home and feeling better.

"I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!" she wrote. "He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."

Just days ago, Kardashian West shared a special holiday-themed family photo with West, 40, their son, and their adorable daughter North, 4.

The couple are currently expecting their third child — a second daughter— via surrogate.

Here's wishing Saint and the rest of his family a happy and healthy 2018!