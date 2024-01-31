Kim Kardashian is sharing a video showing the recent "painful" psoriasis flare-up that she eased with an at-home hack.

On Jan. 30, the “Kardashians” star, 43, posted a video in her Instagram story that showed one of her legs looking red and inflamed.

“How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening. But I gotta figure this out. This is crazy,” she said as the camera panned over a bright red patch of skin covering her shin.

“Not gonna lie this is painful," the SKIMS founder wrote on the video. "Not sure what my triggers are. I haven’t changed my diet. I’ve tried everything! Psoriasis sucks.”

Kim Kardashian shared a video showing her psoriasis and her hack for easing her symptoms. @kimkardashian via Instagram

Psoriasis is a condition where patches of skin become scaly or inflamed due to an overactive immune system. The cause isn’t fully understood, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Kardashian explained to fans that her psoriasis, which she was diagnosed with in 2011, originally affected just one "spot" on her lower leg, but now it's "going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh."

The "Kardashians" star was diagnosed with the painful condition in 2011. @kimkardashian via Instagram

She added that the heart-shaped spot on her shin was specially formed for Valentine's Day. "Lucky me," joked the reality star.

Kardashian also showed fans the end result of the at-home hack she uses to give herself a "little bit of relief" during a flare.

Kardashian showed how she applies lotion to her legs and then wraps them in plastic overnight. @kimkardashian via Instagram

She filmed herself unwrapping plastic wrap from her lower leg, explaining in her voiceover that she applies an unspecified lotion on her leg and then wraps it in the plastic wrap. After sleeping overnight with the wrap on, her leg typically becomes less inflamed.

"I just rub it in," Kardashian said as she smoothed the lotion all over her leg after removing the plastic wrap.

Wrapping her legs, she said, helps to bring "a little bit of relief." @kimkardashian via Instagram

Kardashian's hack is similar to Wet Wrap Therapy, which the National Eczema Association describes as a technique that involves soaking fabric wraps in water and applying to affected skin. The therapy, which can include applying a topical medication on the skin before wrapping, helps to hydrate and calm the skin while also helping medications work better.

The reality star showed fans how much less inflamed her legs looked after she wraps them overnight. @kimkardashian via Instagram

"This is one time," Kardashian said of her leg's visibly improved condition. "You saw how crazy and dark the spot was. And look at how much better it is. That's overnight. One time saran wrapping it. Is that not insane?"

As for the plastic wrap's crinkly sound, Kardashian wrote on the video, "How annoying is the noise. Imagine sleeping like this on different parts of your body."

She concluded her video by showing off her both of her lower legs. "My little heart-shaped psoriasis is still there, but in one night that intense cream just saran wrapped changes everything," she said.

"You saw how crazy and dark the spot was. And look at how much better it is," Kardashian said, showing off her leg the following day. @kimkardashian via Instagram

"It's obviously still there but the intense itching goes away," she added, noting that she typically wraps her legs twice a week during a painful flare.

Kim Kardashian in November 2023. Nina Westervelt / WWD via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Kardashian was criticized after revealing she had a tanning bed in her SKIMS office, which some fans believed was risky given that her sister was diagnosed with skin cancer last year.

Kardashian responded to the backlash on X, writing, “I have psoriasis and (the tanning bed) really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often.”

Though therapy with ultraviolet light B is an effective treatment for psoriasis, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation, tanning beds usually use ultraviolet light A.

The foundation says on its website that it “does not support the use of indoor tanning beds as a substitute for phototherapy performed with a prescription and under a health care provider’s supervision."