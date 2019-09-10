Kim Kardashian West is feeling fine today — and that comes as good news to fans who've worried about her health since tuning into Sunday night's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

That's when viewers learned that the 38-year-old reality TV star had recently tested positive for both lupus and rheumatoid arthritis antibodies, results which could be indicators of having either of those serious autoimmune diseases.

It's been an ordeal that Kardashian West called "really scary" during a Tuesday morning visit to TODAY.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Kardashian West revealed that she now knows what was behind those test results — as well as the painful symptoms that led her to seek medical help.

"I did find out," she said of her diagnosis.

While fans will have to wait until next Sunday's episode of her E! series to learn what she found out, Kardashian West explained that she "was able to find an amazing doctor ... and we figured out what the problem is. And I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms."

"Luckily everything is under control," she assured.

And now, in addition to feeling relief from her symptoms, the mom of four feels relief from the stress of not knowing what was going on with her health.

"Autoimmune issues are really scary," she said. "When you get a diagnosis ... I didn't realize I would be one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it was really up in the air ... you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what's going to happen and how you're going to live your life. You really do get into this little depression for a minute."

Viewers got a glimpse of that as she wept after getting her preliminary test results on Sunday's show. But she insisted that reaction didn't last long.

"I got myself out of it," she said. "But it was really scary to have to go through that."