Khloe Kardashian shares how she lost 60 pounds after having baby

As the mother of a 2-year-old who loves snacks, Khloé Kardashian is faced with constant temptation.

“I love quesadillas, I love anything True is eating,” the reality star, 35, revealed during a Poosh livestream with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

But in the same breath, Khloé, who was 203 pounds when she gave birth to True, revealed that she has reached her goal of “around 150” pounds. Though the number on the scale fluctuates “a little," Khloé has maintained her 60-pound weight loss during the pandemic by exercising regularly.

Khloe Kardashian revealed she has lost 60 pounds since welcoming her daughter, True, in 2018. Getty Images

“In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat. That doesn’t mean I’m binge eating bags of chips all day,” Khloé told Kourtney. “You never know if tomorrow’s happening. I would rather put effort into the gym than the kitchen.”

Earlier that morning, Khloé incorporated True into one of her workouts, by running up and down a hill with the 30-pound toddler attached to her body.

“She’s my weights,” Khloé explained.

The "Strong Looks Better Naked" author has also been jumping rope for 30 minutes a day (breaks included) and using her treadmill.

For those who are just beginning a health journey, Khloé stressed the importance of setting small milestones.

“When I first started working out, it was agony,” she recalled. “When I was heavier and when I was more unhealthy, I had no idea what I was doing. I think I started two days a week for the first two weeks, and then I advanced to Monday, Wednesday, Friday.”

Patience is also key, she said.

“I think everyone just thinks, ‘Oh, I’m going to work out and I’m going to lose all this weight in two months,’” Khloé explained. “It doesn’t work that way… It’s going to be a long journey, but it’s going to be the most rewarding journey.”