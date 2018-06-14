Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Kevin Smith reveals he's now lost more than 40 pounds, post-heart attack

He's at his lowest weight since high school!
by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY

Kevin Smith is 47 years old — and at his lowest weight since he was a high schooler.

The director of films like "Clerks" and "Dogma" has dropped nearly 50 pounds since he had a heart attack in February, a wake-up call that sent him first to a fad potato diet ... but then into the much safer arms of Weight Watchers.

He credits much of his weight loss to Weight Watchers, or "WW" as he calls it, in his latest Instagram post (warning: some foul language in the caption):

Today, I am down a total of 43 pounds! Only 7 more pounds until I’ve shed the 50 my Doctor told me to lose following the heart attack! I wanna thank #pennjillette (the taller half of @pennandtellerlive) for his book #presto, @raycronise for the all-potato kick-start to my journey, and @weightwatchers for making it easy to lose some more while maintaining the weight loss! This #wwambassador is now at the absolute adult thinnest I’ve been since I finished high school! And while I may look a little better, I FEEL fucking fantastic! It’ll take a few weeks, but I’m ready to lose that final 7 pounds! And when I hit my goal, I’ll let you know where I started... #KevinSmith #weightwatchers #freestyleeffect #weightlossjourney (*People following the WW plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week.)

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on

"This #wwambassador is now at the absolute adult thinnest I’ve been since I finished high school!" he wrote in the caption.

It's a far cry from the Smith of 10 years ago; the director posted a before-and-after picture of himself in April, and the change is astonishing:

Same dude, different day. Pic on the left, is from nearly 10 years ago, at Zack & Miri premiere. Pic on the right is minutes ago. I was in Manhattan yesterday - a city that’s legendary for it’s amazing variety of food and eating options, where you could dine out here every night your entire life and never have to eat at the same restaurant twice. It’s a land of food glorious food... but I’m on a diet. So even though they served what looked like an amazing buttercream cake at the @amc_tv event I went to last night, I didn’t indulge. And next time I gotta stare down a meal the old me would’ve inhaled, I’ll look at these two images of me out on control and me under control. It’ll help keep the cake on the plate instead of in my maw. #KevinSmith #FitterButBitter #diet

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on

In March, the director revealed he had lost 20 pounds, saying that his blood pressure was "amazing" as a result.

"I feel great," he told TODAY during a visit in April, where he also revealed he'd become an ambassador for Weight Watchers. "Honestly the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Smith had what's known as a "widowmaker" heart attack — a 100 percent blockage of his left anterior descending artery — and was saved by an emergency procedure that placed a stent in the artery.

"(I had) 100 percent blockage (for) years, so I wasn't getting proper oxygen," he said on TODAY. "So now I feel great."

We can tell! Keep up the good work, Kevin.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

