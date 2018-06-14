Kevin Smith reveals he's now lost more than 40 pounds, post-heart attack

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kevin Smith is 47 years old — and at his lowest weight since he was a high schooler.

The director of films like "Clerks" and "Dogma" has dropped nearly 50 pounds since he had a heart attack in February, a wake-up call that sent him first to a fad potato diet ... but then into the much safer arms of Weight Watchers.

He credits much of his weight loss to Weight Watchers, or "WW" as he calls it, in his latest Instagram post (warning: some foul language in the caption):

"This #wwambassador is now at the absolute adult thinnest I’ve been since I finished high school!" he wrote in the caption.

It's a far cry from the Smith of 10 years ago; the director posted a before-and-after picture of himself in April, and the change is astonishing:

In March, the director revealed he had lost 20 pounds, saying that his blood pressure was "amazing" as a result.

"I feel great," he told TODAY during a visit in April, where he also revealed he'd become an ambassador for Weight Watchers. "Honestly the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me."