Kevin Smith reveals he nearly died after suffering 'massive heart attack'

Kevin Smith is thankful to still be "above ground" after suffering what he called a "massive heart attack" on Sunday between shows in California.

The "Clerks" director tweeted a selfie from his hospital bed early Monday, saying his doctor told him he had a heart attack from a 100 percent blockage in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), one of three arteries that supply blood flow to the heart.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith, 47, had been scheduled to perform a pair of stand-up shows in Glendale, California, on Sunday, but canceled the second one when he started feeling ill and thankfully went to the hospital to get checked out.

"If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,'' he wrote. "But for now, I’m still above ground!"

Smith, whose father died from a massive heart attack, wrote a longer post on Instagram in which he described feeling nauseous, sweating heavily and throwing up after his first show while his chest felt "heavy."

"But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: Death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life,'' he wrote. "But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal widowmaker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am.

"The point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight ... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift."

Smith has been living a healthier lifestyle in recent years, which includes the 85-pound weight loss he showed off in 2015. The father of an 18-year-old daughter was inspired to lose weight by a 2010 incident in which he said he was booted from a Southwest Airlines flight for being too large for one seat.

The "Comic Book Men" host said doctors informed him the heart attack he suffered is known as a "widowmaker," which gets its nickname from its low survival rate.