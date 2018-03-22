Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Kevin Smith hasn't wasted any time heeding his doctor's advice to lose weight in the wake of his "widowmaker" heart attack last month.

The "Clerks" director revealed that he has already dropped 20 pounds in less than two weeks on a plant-based diet espoused by magician Penn Jillette, who has shed more than 100 pounds.

A slimmed-down Kevin Smith has revealed his dramatic weight loss in the wake of a heart attack last month. @ThatKevinSmith/Twitter

"I'm officially down 20 pounds as of this morning!" he wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "20 pounds in 13 days and my blood pressure is amazing. My Doc said lose 50 pounds. 20 down, 30 more to go!"

Smith, 47, spoke about his new diet on his first "Hollywood Babble-on" podcast. It was his first podcast since his heart attack on Feb. 25.

He was put in touch with Gillette through a director friend and decided to try the diet outlined in Jillette's book, "Presto! How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear."

The diet suggests eating only potatoes for two weeks, followed by vegetables and salads for three months. He said on the podcast that he lost 17 pounds in the first nine days.