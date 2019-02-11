Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 11, 2019, 9:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kevin Smith can't keep “silent” about his new healthy lifestyle!

The “Jay and Silent Bob” star, 48, is speaking up about how “wonderful” he feels since shedding 58 pounds after suffering a massive heart attack a year ago.

Kevin Smith has shed 58 pounds since suffering a 'widowmaker' heart attack in February 2018. Angela Papuga / Getty Images

“I started at 256, and I’m 198. So what is that, 58 at this point?” Smith told Us Weekly. “I honestly never thought I’d get to even 200, so getting under it is crazy town.”

The writer and director completely changed his eating and exercise habits after that terrifying night in February 2018 scared him witless.

The “Clerks” director had been scheduled to perform a pair of stand-up shows in Glendale, but left after the first set when he began feeling ill. After being taken by ambulance to the hospital, he was shocked to learn he'd suffered a “widowmaker" heart attack.

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” he wrote. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 go to the hospital, I would’ve died. But for now, I’m still above ground!” he revealed to fans on social media.

Now a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador, Smith has been following a vegan diet and documenting his weight loss journey on social media.

“Eat green and it just falls off,” he told Us, adding that also he's worked hard to develop a new mindset about food.

“I used to eat to entertain, eat to reward. … I work hard all day or as hard as I work, do a lot of things and at the end of the night, hit the bed with a bunch of food and watch a movie," he shared. "And for two hours, feed … and that’s late at night. It’s not like, then I got up and went running. I was sedentary and food was a reward. It made me feel happy, that was my entertainment.”

These days it's all about discipline — and caring about himself enough to make better choices.

“Look, eating is just what you do to live, that’s it,” Smith shared, “You’ve just got to find a path that you can stay on.”