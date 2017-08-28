share tweet pin email

MTV's annual Video Music Awards are not generally known for their serious moments — though they do have them. And on Sunday night, Kesha was one of the people who took the stage at the 2017 VMAs to lend a bit of gravity to the flamboyant, party atmosphere.

Before Logic's performance on "1-800-273-8255," the number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Kesha wanted to underscore the importance of getting help if suicide is being considered.

"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you could never experience fear or doubt again," she said. "Every so often, a rare and important song and video come along that lets us know how true that is. ... The truth is piercing. And the truth is what matters. And the truth is that none of us are alone."

Kesha, who's been dealing with some serious issues of her own, including a legal battle with producer Dr. Luke even as her new album "Rainbow" debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's charts, continued, "It takes great courage to show the vulnerable side of being human. And we all have that vulnerable side. Whatever you are going through, however dark it may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone. We all have struggles. And as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness."

Her speech wasn't the only serious, moving event of the night: Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, a protester who died in Charlottesville, Virginia, spoke to the audience; and Pink delivered an inspiring message of acceptance aimed at her young daughter.

After Logic performed with Alessia Cara and Khalid, the musicians invited suicide attempt survivors and loss survivors up to the stage. Tears were shed.

"Here, now if you believe in this message — our message of peace, love, positivity, equality for all — I demand that you rise to your feet and applaud not only for yourselves, but for the foundation we all raised for children," said Logic to the audience.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). It's available 24/7 for anyone who needs help, or who knows someone who needs help.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.