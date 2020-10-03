Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID after attending White House event

Kellyanne Conway, a former top aide to President Trump, said in a tweet Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus — the latest person to have attended the White House event where Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to fill the open Supreme Court seat.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic," she said.

Conway, who departed the White House last month, is among a group of several White House officials and lawmakers who tested positive after mingling with guests in the Rose Garden last Saturday when President Trump nominated Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many guests were not wearing masks and were talking or touching each other in close proximity and seats were not socially distanced.

From left, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Attorney General William Barr and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talk in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 26, 2020. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Those who attend the event and tested positive include the president and first lady, as well as Sens. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Mike Lee, of Utah.

Conway's daughter broke the news in a TikTok video in which she complained that her mother attended the event.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Friday evening, he was taken to Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, as a precaution, according to White House officials.

Three people familiar with his condition said earlier Friday Trump has a low-grade fever. The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.

