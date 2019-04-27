Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 27, 2019, 4:06 PM UTC / Source: Today By Francesca Gariano

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is back home after returning to the hospital earlier this week following her surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Stafford shared an update Friday evening on Instagram, announcing that she was home again and with her family.

“I’m home,” Stafford began. “I’m home and I got to spend a few hours with my little humans. It filled my heart so much. I can’t even describe it. I wish they could stay, but I know I’m not ready for all of it.”

The mother of three delved into how she was feeling after her surgery earlier that week and her return to the hospital that required her to go back on pain medication and steroids.

“When they took out the tumor, they also wiped out the entire balance system on my right side,” Stafford wrote.

She went on to share the hardships of recovering while balancing motherhood and the struggles of relearning the active parts of her life.

“It’s tough to go from a very active woman to having to relearn the basics of being an athlete, but these little girls give me so much strength,” she added. “I want to be able to teach them every sport I learned and the day they beat me (I’m sure it’ll come fast) .. I’ll humble them by reminding them I’m only working with one side of my brain.”

Stafford revealed that she had a brain tumor on April 3 in an Instagram post, explaining that a benign tumor was sitting on her cranial nerves.

At the time, she revealed she was “completely terrified of brain surgery” and shared her vulnerability with her Instagram followers about the fears she had before she underwent surgery.

Stafford’s 12-hour-long procedure to remove the tumor was on April 17 and afterward, she shared an update on Easter to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me,” Stafford wrote. "I wanna take a second to thank all of you for all the prayers. They have worked. I know they have."

Stafford shared various photos and videos of her in recovery at the hospital and at home, spotlighting what her new normal is like.

On April 24, Stafford announced on Instagram that she was back in the hospital early Wednesday morning and that she needed to get back on steroids and pain medication.

“I thought I could do it,” she began, starting off her emotional caption. “They told me tapering off the steroids was going to be very difficult. The first picture was yesterday when I was on what I thought was my last day of steroids. I thought I could power through the pain and massive headaches that were challenging me throughout the day.”

Stafford revealed that the pain had gotten ahead of her and that as a result, she ended up in the emergency room.

“At first, I felt like I had failed, like I couldn’t handle it.. but what I really failed at was listening to my own body,” she explained. “A lesson I feel like I am going to have to keep reminding myself of. Thank you again for everything. I just wanted to give a little update. They will keep me here overnight just to monitor in hopes of going home in the morning.”

Kelly and Matthew Stafford are parents to a daughter, Hunter, and twins, Chandler and Sawyer. The couple has been married since 2015 after meeting at the University of Georgia.

“I miss them,” Stafford wrote on Friday. “I miss them so much, but I’m so grateful I got that time today and now I have my inspiration to keep on pushing!”