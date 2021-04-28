Kelly Osbourne explains how a 'nervous breakdown' led to her relapse

Kelly Osbourne, who revealed last week that she had suffered a relapse in her sobriety, is now explaining what caused it.

The former “Osbournes” star, 36, says a “nervous breakdown” prompted the slip.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Kelly Osbourne in New York's Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2020. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect,” she told “Extra.” “I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f— it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.”

Osbourne, who “Extra” reported will detail her sobriety in the first episode of her upcoming “Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” podcast, said she miscalculated her ability to handle sobriety.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had a enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal,” she said. “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

The former “Fashion Police” star also knows that she will always have to address her sobriety.

“This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life,” she said. “It’s never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though you can help other people. That’s why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know.”

Osbourne’s life appeared great on the surface. She’s dating Erik Bragg and things just seemed too good, she said.

“I got all of my career goals happening … and then I got happy cause I got this incredible boyfriend and everything in my life is so great and I’m like I’m not an addict anymore … On top of that pandemic fever… It all just got too much,” she said.

Osbourne, who revealed last summer she had lost 85 pounds after having gastric sleeve surgery, said slimming down was part of her attempt to work on her entire being.

Osbourne, seen here at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California, says she needs to focus on her sobriety. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

“Everyone was so caught up in how I look. They never asked me how I felt. And the truth is I was so f— happy and I felt amazing,” she said.

“I did it for me. I did it because I wanted to live,” she said. “What I saw in the mirror … I wanted the body to match the mind, because I, I spent so much time working on my mind and then I spent a year working on my body and now it's about the soul … did the mind, the body, now the soul.”