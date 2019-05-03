Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 12:01 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Think about this the next time you take a sick day!

Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed shortly after hosting the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night.

The music superstar, who hosted the show in Las Vegas, responded to a tweet tweet Thursday, writing that she flew home to undergo the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn,” she wrote.

A rep for the singer confirmed the surgery to TODAY, adding "she's doing great."

The Grammy winner, 37, had appendicitis all week, "Entertainment Tonight" reports.

Despite her medical issue, Clarkson still managed to put her all into the show — and not just as a host, either. She also performed, opening the evening with a medley of songs and then taking the stage again to belt out her new single, “Broken & Beautiful.”

While the Billboard Music Awards may have been entertaining, the festivities may have paled in comparison to what happened after they wrapped up. In addition to Clarkson’s surgery, Joe Jonas married Sophie Turner in a surprise ceremony that was presided over by an Elvis impersonator.

We can only wonder what may possibly happen next year to top all this drama!