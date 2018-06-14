Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Fans of a certain Kellogg's cereal may want to hold off before serving it up at their next breakfast.

Kellogg Company announced Thursday it is voluntarily recalling specific packages of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal because some boxes might be contaminated with salmonella. Other Kellogg products are not part of the recall.

Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces Honey Smacks after the Food & Drug Administration, as well as the Centers for Disease Control, contacted the company about reported illnesses.

The Honey Smacks boxes affected come in both 15.3- and 23-ounce packages, have "Best If Used By Dates" between June 14, 2018, and June 14, 2019, and have UPC codes 3800039103 and 3800014810. (The UPC code is the number found just below the barcode on the bottom of the box.)