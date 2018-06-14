Get the latest from TODAY
Fans of a certain Kellogg's cereal may want to hold off before serving it up at their next breakfast.
Kellogg Company announced Thursday it is voluntarily recalling specific packages of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal because some boxes might be contaminated with salmonella. Other Kellogg products are not part of the recall.
Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces Honey Smacks after the Food & Drug Administration, as well as the Centers for Disease Control, contacted the company about reported illnesses.
The Honey Smacks boxes affected come in both 15.3- and 23-ounce packages, have "Best If Used By Dates" between June 14, 2018, and June 14, 2019, and have UPC codes 3800039103 and 3800014810. (The UPC code is the number found just below the barcode on the bottom of the box.)
Get the latest from TODAY
Those infected with salmonella can experience severe illness, though symptoms may vary. The three basic symptoms, which can appear 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food, are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, according to the CDC.
Kellogg said those who purchased the affected Honey Smacks boxes can throw them away and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns can call 1-800-962-1413 or visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall.