Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant reveals Lyme disease diagnosis in emotional video

Former "Bachelor" contestant Kelley Flanagan has revealed she's been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The attorney, who competed for Peter Weber’s heart on season 24 of the ABC reality dating series and later rekindled her romance with him, shared her health update in an emotional selfie Instagram video on Monday. (Warning: Flanagan's video contains profanity.)

"Not having the best day today," Flanagan, 29, says as she begins to cry at the onset of her video.

"I'm pretty honest with you guys about what's going on in my life. I always talk about health and how I just always felt like my body's been so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things," she continues as she wipes away tears.

"I just got the results back and I tested positive for Lyme," the former reality star tells viewers.

Flanagan adds that she is the third member of her family to be diagnosed with the disease. "Two of my brothers have Lyme disease. A lot of their symptoms sounded really similar to me. Because I’ve just always had something off since I’ve been young," she reveals.

"It’s just weird how I was always so affected compared to my friends or even my family," she adds, noting that her brothers' diagnoses came "recently."

Flanagan concludes her video by explaining that she would attempt to remain upbeat about her condition.

"It’s not the end of the world, but it’s definitely going to be a lot of changes, and I guess I’m just going to incorporate you guys in it. Didn’t really know how else to do this," Flanagan says.

Lyme disease, according to the CDC, is a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. The disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Its symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a circular red skin rash.

In the caption of her post, Flanagan reiterated that her body has been "super sensitive" for a long time, which is what compelled her to undergo testing.

"It’s a blessing and a curse because now I can target why I feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this!" she wrote of her diagnosis.

She added, "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but I’m going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this. Love all of you and let’s take on this new journey."

Flanagan isn't the only member of "Bachelor" Nation to be affected by Lyme disease. Former "Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter's husband, Ryan Sutter, revealed he tested positive for Lyme disease — as well as the Epstein-Barr virus and COVID-19 — during a May appearance on his wife's podcast, "Better Etc." Sutter's multiple diagnoses came after a nearly yearlong struggle with a mystery illness.