Katy Perry reveals she struggled with depression after public criticism

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Katy Perry is opening up about battling depression.

In Vogue Australia's new August cover story, the "Swish Swish" singer, 33, revealed she struggled with depression after her 2017 album, "Witness," received harsh reviews.

Katy Perry opened up about her struggle with depression in a new interview. AP

“I have had bouts of situational depression, and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart,” Perry told the magazine.

Perry believed in the album's songs, but the negative feedback from fans and critics devastated her — so much so, she felt like the universe was testing her to prove she really cared about herself.

“Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying: ‘Okay, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating 'blankie.' Then we’ll see how much you do truly love yourself," she shared.

Perry, seen her performing in London last month, is currently in the midst of her Witness World Tour. Vianney Le Caer / AP

To help herself heal, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer underwent a week-long program at a California "personal growth retreat" in January, with positive results.

"That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had," she shared. "It gave me a new foundation. It’s not just a material foundation: it’s a soul foundation."

It's not the first time Perry has been candid about her mental health.

While promoting "Witness" last June, the singer shared live video of one of her therapy sessions where she revealed her past struggle with suicidal thoughts.

Days later, during an interview with TODAY's Natalie Morales, Perry said she's sometimes plagued by "very low thoughts" as she faces personal challenges.

"I have my own addictions that I struggle with, whether that's love or substance or things like that," she said. "It's up and down — even just attention, you know? I get so much attention and that can become addiction."