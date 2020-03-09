Katie Couric saw official who has coronavirus, but says she is 'low risk'

Katie Couric says she will be working from home "to be safe" after interacting with a prominent transportation official who's been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The former TODAY anchor had explained earlier Monday on Twitter that health professionals assured her self-quarantining "was not necessary" following a brief conversation she shared Saturday with Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the New York City area's airports, bridges and more.

Cotton has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed Monday, and is now under self-quarantine and working from his home.

THREAD: OK people - thank you for your concern!! I have a few updates: So far I've talked to someone from @WHO who referred me to the @HealthNYGov which told me that it was not necessary to self-quarantine. This was also confirmed by my primary care physician. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 9, 2020

Couric, 63, began by tweeting a news story about Cotton's diagnosis on Monday, calling him "an old friend of mine."

"In fact I just saw him on Saturday for the first time in a long time. Feel better Rick," she added.

..and if I start having symptoms or not feeling well I should go to my primary care doctor immediately. Hopefully, this is helpful for anyone who deals with this in the future + I will keep you guys updated as soon as I have more info! — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 9, 2020

The longtime journalist's social media followers responded by expressing concerns about her contracting the virus herself, and urged her to self-quarantine.

Couric tweeted again to let them know she'd reached out to the World Health Organization, the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control about the matter.

Couric consulted with multiple health professionals after engaging in a brief conversation with a Port Authority official who's been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

"OK people — thank you for your concern!! I have a few updates: So far I've talked to someone from @WHO who referred me to the @HealthNYGov which told me that it was not necessary to self-quarantine. This was also confirmed by my primary care physician," Couric tweeted.

"My interaction was a 90-second conversation with an asymptomatic person and involved no physical contact. I am now quadruple checking with the @CDCgov. But overall, the people I spoke to said to continue using common sense and good hygiene practices and if I start having symptoms or not feeling well I should go to my primary care doctor immediately," she continued.

She later wrote, "Just talked to a @CDCgov official who said I’m very low risk given the duration and nature of contact. I will be working from home to be safe and make sure if I’m not feeling well I will go to the doctor."

Couric isn't the only journalist taking precautions against the coronavirus. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt turned 61 on Sunday and opted to clap out his birthday candles — with the help of his adorable 2-year-old grandson, Henry — rather than blowing on them.

"Birthday celebrations in this new era," Holt wrote in the caption of a video he shared. "Healthier but surprisingly more difficult."