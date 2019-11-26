Katie Couric and husband undergo 'his and hers colonoscopies'

She may not be undergoing them on TV anymore, but Katie Couric is still getting colonoscopies.

The former TODAY anchor, who lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998 when he was 42, shared a photo Monday on Instagram featuring her and husband John Molner while they were in the hospital for their screenings.

Couric said it's a good thing she got herself checked out.

“Ok listen up friends! Molner and I had his and hers colonoscopies on Friday (how romantic!) and they found TWO polyps during mine! These have the potential to develop into cancer and that’s why screening is SO IMPORTANT! (Molner got an all clear!),” she wrote.

Couric also made sure to thank those involved and once again reminded everyone about the importance of early detection of colon cancer.

“Thank you to the wonderful Dr Felice Schnoll-Sussman, the head of the Jay Monahan Center at @nyphospital and your entire fantastic team for nipping them in the bud (literally) and for honoring Jay’s memory by helping so many patients like us...even if it means spending your days up to your elbows in...well never mind,” she joked.

“But please get screened everyone! Yeah, the prep isn’t that fun but it’s A LOT better than being diagnosed with colon cancer!!! #colonoscopy #getscreened #callyourdoctor #matchymatchy PS Did you all know the American Cancer Society has lowered the screening age to 45? So get your butts to the doctor!”

In 2000, Couric got a colonoscopy live on TODAY and she’s remained an advocate for the procedure over the years in an attempt to make people aware of colon cancer. Her colonoscopy reportedly led to a boost in the procedure, a rise known as "The Katie Couric Effect." In 2018, she accompanied Jimmy Kimmel for his first colonoscopy, which he chronicled on his talk show.

Last year, the American Cancer Society said people should begin screenings at the age of 45.

“People born in the 80s and 90s are at double the risk for developing cancer of the colon and four times the risk for developing cancer of the rectum compared to people born decades earlier like the 40s and 50s,” Dr. Richard Wender, chief cancer control officer for the American Cancer Society, said at the time.