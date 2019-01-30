Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 30, 2019, 5:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Kathy Bates says she's feeling great after losing a reported 60 pounds.

The actress, who won an Oscar for her role in "Misery" and more recently starred in "On the Basis of Sex," recently opened up about dropping the weight following a series of health battles. People reported the star shed 60 pounds.

Kathy Bates in 2009, and in 2019. Steve Granitz / WireImage. MEGA

The weight loss follows bouts with ovarian cancer in 2003 and breast cancer in 2012. She also suffered from lymphedema, a swelling of the limbs that followed lymph node surgery.

"I'm feeling great," she told People. "I've lost a lot of weight and it's really helped with my symptoms. I just still have to wear compression sleeves or guard against nicks and bug bites because that can lead to sepsis."

Bates' weight loss and darker 'do were on display whens she appeared at the WebMD Health Heroes event on Jan. 15 in New York.

Bates at the 2019 WebMD Health Hero Awards on January 15 in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

So how did she do it?

"Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away," she told Us magazine. "My niece told me this little secret, I guess it's no secret, it's a biological thing, that at some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that's really your brain and your stomach communicating that you've had enough. The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away."

And it didn't happen right away.

"It took a few years," she admitted. "I would say you have to be really patient … I don't like the word willpower, but I like the word determination."