Kate Snow updates on husband with coronavirus: On day 7, 'still pretty sick'

Kate Snow says her husband continues to improve a week after first experiencing coronavirus symptoms, but he still is awaiting testing to see if he officially has COVID-19.

The NBC News correspondent gave an update on her husband of 21 years, Chris Bro, on TODAY Thursday as he slept downstairs. He has been isolated in the basement of their home since first experiencing symptoms on April 2, according to Snow.

"He's been improving each day,'' Snow told Savannah Guthrie. "We're on day seven right now, and I have to say, he's still pretty sick."

Bro, 50, has been experiencing symptoms like a dry cough, chills, body aches, tightness in his chest and a loss of his sense of smell and taste.

So you won’t see me anchor @NBCNightlyNews tonight. My husband @chrisbronext is sick with coronavirus. My kids and I are healthy. Chris is strong and we’re hopeful he’ll be better soon. Please send good thoughts and prayers our way. pic.twitter.com/zVydkJNyr2 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) April 5, 2020

The couple and their two teen children live in the suburbs of New York City, which has become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a really tough thing, and he has not been tested yet," Snow said. "We have a three-day wait from now until he can even get a test, and he'll have to wait three or four days for results here in New York."

Snow brings meals and clean clothes to Chris and talks to him through the door and via FaceTime.

"If I'm being honest, my biggest fear right now is that he will take a turn for the worse — that he won’t be able to breathe and that I’ll have to take him to the hospital," Snow wrote in a first-person story for TODAY last week. "We have no family here so I made a plan with my neighbor that if I have to leave, and the kids are alone, she’ll help them. It makes me emotional because that’s my biggest fear: I won’t be able to take care of my kids."