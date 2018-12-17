Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

She's an actress, author, designer, fitness-wear entrepreneur and a busy mother of three, and now Kate Hudson is taking on one more role — as WW's latest ambassador.

Just weeks after the star opened up to fans about her desire to get back to her "fighting weight" after giving birth to daughter Rani Rose, she announced her position with the wellness brand once known as Weight Watchers.

The 39-year-old shared a Facetime chat she had with the company's spokesperson and partner, Oprah Winfrey, on Instagram Saturday.

After Winfrey welcomed her to the WW family, Hudson explained her "#MyWhy" for taking on the new gig.

"My why is really my kids and my family and longevity — wanting to be here as long as I possibly can," she explained. "And I just said, 'OK, I'm going to try this.' I was like, 'This is a perfect program!' It's just so nice, because these are things I talk about all the time. I had never known a program that allowed people to be themselves and do the things that they love."

In the caption that accompanied the clip, Hudson offered a preview of her ambassador style.

"Health and wellness is my number one and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone," she wrote. "I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies. We aren’t all going to enjoy the same work outs, outdoor activities, foods etc. I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all! This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness."

That's a point that she stressed in her talk with Winfrey.

"It's not a diet; it's a lifestyle," she said.

But dropping pounds is still part of the appeal. In fact, when the actress hared her desire to transform her post-baby body a couple of weeks back, she specifically mentioned the pounds she hoped to drop.

"MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs," she wrote.

And now she's excited to do just that with WW.

However, the response to her new affiliation with the company hasn't been universal excitement. On the WW Facebook page, followers of the program seemed polarized by the pick, with many warmly welcoming Hudson on board, while many others complained about the selection of a celebrity ambassador who isn't exactly known for struggling with her weight.

But, as Hudson stressed during an interview with People, the primary focus isn't on weight, really.

"That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else," she said of WW. "This is about understanding your wellness. It’s about understanding your fitness activity, understanding your food, understanding the things that you love. It’s about how to balance."