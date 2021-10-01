Kate Bowler: The cure for burned-out parents isn't self-care — it's each other

When she was 35 years old, Kate Bowler was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and told she had about two years to live — an experience that helped crystalize what was important in her life. Six years later, Bowler, an author and professor, has beaten the odds thanks to an immunotherapy drug she received in a clinical trial, which eliminated her tumor.

Her new book, "No Cure for Being Human," explores our society's obsession with toxic positivity and self-improvement, and her own journey in figuring out how to move forward after her cancer diagnosis. It's not lost on Bowler, the mother of a 7-year-old son, that the clarity she gleaned from a terminal diagnosis is similar to what many parents have experienced during the pandemic: the desire to re-evaluate what matters when their world is turned upside down. Here are her thoughts on being a parent today, and why we can't do it alone.

I always thought that if I were a certain type of mom — if I was always transforming my minutes into moments, if I was always on the cusp of taking my kid to Disneyland — then I would have done it right. Shouldn’t my kid be learning soccer? Shouldn’t we all be on some kind of self-improvement kick? Now I see that the hobby train isn’t good for us. What we really need is a loving presence and a chance to talk after dinner.

I have this really tender kid who is wild and has a very evil laugh but is really sensitive to embarrassment. All he wants to talk about is Matchbox cars. He always wants to do something completely irrelevant: Now we’re miners digging for boron in a pile of pillows. Now we’re pretending to be cats, eating cereal off the ground.

Bowler poses with her 7-year-old son. Courtesy of Kate Bowler

I still can’t believe that I’ve been entrusted with that much love to carry in the form of a tiny human person. It’s wild. My job is not to be invincible. My job is not to be perfect. My job is not to feed him into the childhood industrial complex and hope he comes out full of life-enhancing hobbies. My job is to find moments of real connection and to let him interrupt me, to let him break down my plans.

Bowler, a professor and podcast host, recently published her fourth book. Random House

I get so much mail from moms who are absolutely overwhelmed — moms who have not gotten a break in two years. Burnout has risen to such epic proportions that we struggle to imagine the people we were before. When they describe what they’re going through, they say things like, “It feels like depression, but I don’t think it is. It’s just the flattening weight of it all.” They have so few places to be honest because moms are supposed to be “unlimited” and “invincible” and “unbeatable.” And they feel beaten.

There are only a few moments in their days when anything is possible. Every time they can close the door behind them and put their earphones in, lie down flat in bed or get in the bath, go on a walk or call a friend, is beautiful. And every time they ask for help — every time they put up the flag and say, “I can’t do it today” — that is an act of beautiful bravery.

Bowler smiling in the hospital. She told TODAY her prognosis is good right now, although she doesn't know what the future holds. Courtesy Kate Bowler

And yet, I feel caught on the fact that a lot of advice to moms is predicated on the idea that they can take a break. A lot of the moms I talk to just can’t. So I feel overwhelmed even saying something like, “Try to find your tiny moments.” Most people feel like Jenga right now and there are very few pieces left on the bottom. I never want to saddle people with the feeling that their survival is always their own responsibility. Because I know what most of us need is to be saved by others, for somebody else to show up. I want to acknowledge that most people haven’t even been able to consider being on the self-improvement bandwagon because they’ve just been in pure survival mode. I want moms to hear a message of deep, deep acknowledgement of what they’ve lost during the pandemic.

The problem with advice is that we all need the same thing, no matter what. We need love and we need each other. The solution is only ever interdependence. The best we can hope for is to lift some of the stigma around being wildly and wonderfully needy, because I think that’s the most normal thing on earth.

I always prefer to do things on my own. I’m stubborn. I feel real shame when I can’t prop my life up. But we all have to be beyond that now. The pandemic has rendered the plan of endless individualism completely impossible. We’re stuck with each other. This is group project time.

As told to Rheana Murray. This interview has been edited and condensed.