'Juuling' is 'not safe,' medical expert warns on Megyn Kelly TODAY

“Juuling” is a new smoking craze among teenagers that utilizes a device much less detectable than a vape pen. Joining Megyn Kelly TODAY, NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres says that while research is still underway, juuling is “not safe” – and could serve as a gateway to cigarette smoking. Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that Juul makes and sells Juul hoodies. Juul does not make or sell hoodies.