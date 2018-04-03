Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

'Juuling' is 'not safe,' medical expert warns on Megyn Kelly TODAY

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

'Juuling' is 'not safe,' medical expert warns on Megyn Kelly TODAY

05:46

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

“Juuling” is a new smoking craze among teenagers that utilizes a device much less detectable than a vape pen. Joining Megyn Kelly TODAY, NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres says that while research is still underway, juuling is “not safe” – and could serve as a gateway to cigarette smoking. Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that Juul makes and sells Juul hoodies. Juul does not make or sell hoodies.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.