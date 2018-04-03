'Juuling' is 'not safe,' medical expert warns on Megyn Kelly TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
“Juuling” is a new smoking craze among teenagers that utilizes a device much less detectable than a vape pen. Joining Megyn Kelly TODAY, NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres says that while research is still underway, juuling is “not safe” – and could serve as a gateway to cigarette smoking. Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that Juul makes and sells Juul hoodies. Juul does not make or sell hoodies.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter