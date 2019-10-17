Juul Labs is no longer selling certain flavors of its e-cigarette pods, including mango, creme, fruit and cucumber online.

The company, by far the most popular provider of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, made the announcement Thursday. It has previously stopped selling these kid-friendly flavors in stores.

Juul will continue to sell tobacco, mint and menthol flavors online, insisting those products may be able to help adult smokers move away from cigarettes.

However, many youth addiction experts say it's the minty flavors in particular that are attractive to young people. A recent study showed teen e-cigarette use doubled in recent years.

"We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers," K.C. Crosthwaite, CEO for Juul, said in a statement.

The company previously said it would stop advertising in the U.S. and will no longer lobby the Trump administration on its proposed ban on flavored vaping devices.