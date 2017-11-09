share tweet pin email

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "Veep" co-stars have her back.

Actors Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh created a hilarious video for the funny lady to get her "psyched up" about her third round of chemo.

2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! Iâm psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017

The 56-year-old actress took to Twitter Thursday morning to share the short motivational video with fans — and it's clear the kooky love-filled clip made her day.

In the video, the actors pretend to pore over the internet in search of inspirational quotes for their leading lady, who announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Twitter in September.

They stumble upon a few quotes that sound good at first, but immediately reject them when they realize the they were uttered by not-such-great men.

Soviet dictator Josef Stalin? No thanks. Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein? Hard pass. Former "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey? Um, not so much these days, no.

The nutty clip ends with both men ditching the laptop in exchange for some truly pumped up musical motivation — an impromptu singalong to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

Like Katy Perry's "Roar," which the actress rocked out to during her first two rounds of chemo — the bombastic '80s hit will surely keep Louis-Dreyfus in cancer-fighting mode.

Stay fierce, Julia. We're all rooting for you!