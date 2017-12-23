share tweet pin email

The holidays can be stressful under the best of circumstances. So it's inspiring to see Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer — keep her spirits high even as she battles for her health.

The "Veep" actress, 56, posted a lighthearted Instagram on Friday depicting an apparent blood transfusion.

"Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail," Louis-Dreyfus captioned the photo, adding the hashtags "#jollytransfusion" and "#ivebeengood."

Positive vibes are the name of the game for Louis-Dreyfus, who has candidly shared her cancer journey with her signature sense of humor. Louis-Dreyfus has leaned on family, friends and co-workers to get her through the tough spots of treatment. She recently shared a video that her "Veep" co-stars Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh made to successfully get her "psyched" for chemotherapy.

2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! Iâm psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017

Louis-Dreyfus and her husband also traveled to Chicago for Thanksgiving last month, proving that you can't keep a good woman (or her family!) down. We hope whatever they've got planned this week brings them comfort and joy — and keeps them laughing, come what may!