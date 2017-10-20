share tweet pin email

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is fighting breast cancer with a huge “Roar!”

The 56-year-old “Veep” actress announced she had finished a second round of chemotherapy with a quirky selfie she posted on Instagram.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f---ing around here,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie and a drawn-on mustache.

Louis-Dreyfus then quoted lines from a 2013 Katy Perry hit that provided her some inspiration.

“’I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR,’” she continued, before giving a shout out to Perry and her “Veep” co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons for “their hilarious and loving inspiration.”

Just when you thought... A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The Instagram post is the first update from Louis-Dreyfus since she announced in late September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. More than 250,000 new cases will be diagnosed in women in 2017, according to the American Cancer Society.

Although Thursday's Instagram selfie was the first photo by Louis-Dreyfus, she and her family did thank supporters shortly after the actress had revealed her diagnosis.