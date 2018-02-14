share tweet pin email

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn't going to let cancer keep her down.

The actress shared a gorgeous new photo of herself Wednesday following an unspecified surgery, and in its caption she sounded downright jubilant — and a little naughty, which is just how we like her. (A warning that there is profanity in the caption.)

"Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery," the Emmy-winning "Veep" star wrote. "Hey cancer, 'F–-- you!' Here’s my first post-op photo."

In September, the funny lady announced she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer a day after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for her role as fictional U.S. Vice President (and later President) Selina Meyer on "Veep." The star shared the news on social media, writing, "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

The "Seinfeld" alum, who celebrated her 57th birthday on January 13, continued sharing details of her cancer battle in fierce and funny social media posts, even revealing that she rocked out to Katy Perry's inspirational "Roar" during her first two rounds of chemotherapy.

The actress wrapped up her chemo treatments in January, and judging from Wednesday's message to fans, she's feeling strong — a good thing since she's expected to return to the final season of "Veep" this summer.

Louis-Dreyfus' co-star Matt Walsh told Entertainment Weekly last month that she's already been at table readings for the HBO comedy's upcoming season.

"'Veep' is on hiatus; we'll start filming in August and it will air in 2019," he said. "We've known for about a month. We've seen (Julia), she's done some table reads, she's doing well, she's finished her last chemo, she's in recuperation."

Walsh, who's clearly in awe of his co-star, added, "I would hide if I had an illness like that, but she's very brave and also better for it because she's helped other women and other women have supported her. It's a really unique, brave thing she's doing just by being so out there with it."

We're so happy that Julia is ready to take charge again!