You would think that the shorter commute (can't beat that 60-second trip from your bedroom to your home office) would leave more time for preparing and enjoying a nutritious breakfast. But quarantine has thrown us a bunch of curveballs that make it easy to push healthy eating by the wayside. After wrestling your kids into their seat for virtual classes, tossing in a load of laundry and chugging a cup of coffee, the emails start pouring in — and the most important meal of the day is an afterthought.

But if you're looking to shed some pounds, that first meal of the day can make all the difference between setting you up for success or leaving you a hangry monster who eats anything in sight come lunch time. And this Drop 10 TODAY plan is the perfect guide: It contains delicious meals with the right balance of lean proteins, high-quality carbs and healthy fats to give you fast and effective results. Plus, each tasty option has plenty of nutrient-packed and fiber-filled produce, providing loads of vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

For breakfast, each option contains no more than 300 calories, incorporates health-boosting produce and follows a “10/4” winning combination, meaning these meals consist of at least 10 grams of satiating protein and at least 4 grams of filling fiber to help jump start your day and keep you energized until lunchtime.

In addition to a tasty meal, sip on a “beverage booster” for an extra shot of morning energy. Choose between a cup (or two) of coffee or tea, either black or green. Skip the sugar and enjoy a splash of your favorite variety of milk.

Here are some great healthy breakfast options:

1. Avocado ‘n egg toast

Yes, you can eat bread! Getty Images stock

One slice of whole grain toast topped with ¼ smashed avocado + 1 poached, hard-boiled or scrambled egg, with a sprinkling of preferred herbs and ground black pepper. Enjoy with ½ grapefruit or 1 orange on the side.

2. Egg-vegetable scramble

1 whole egg and 3 egg whites scrambled with any veggie combination (chopped tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, green beans, etc.) and 1 slice of whole grain toast OR 1 orange or half of a grapefruit.

You can substitute apple with ½ cup any fruit of choice.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Or try this recipe for chocolate banana overnight oatmeal.

Overnight oats cut way down on meal prep time. Getty Images stock

The power of this colorful parfait lies in its energizing combo of protein-rich yogurt and fiber-rich berries. Add your choice of berries — fresh or frozen!

Whip up this delicious, protein-packed breakfast smoothie for your kids or yourself. Not only is it a snap to prepare, but it will keep you energized until lunchtime.

Who wants sushi for breakfast? With this fruity spin, even the kids will dig in — no chopsticks necessary. It's fast and easy to put together and fun to devour.

Craving a warm and hearty morning meal that will leave you feeling focused and energized? Lean egg whites, Canadian bacon, reduced-fat cheese and a whole-grain English muffin are the secret ingredients in this slimming breakfast sandwich.

These sweet and yummy protein pancakes are a breeze to whip up (and then clean up). All you need is a blender and a skillet.

French toast fanatics, this recipe is for you! It’s sweet and delicious, and there’s no skillet required.

Join the Drop 10 TODAY challenge! See the full plan here.

More recipes from the plan

For more diet and fitness advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter!

Any health-related information is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, or before embarking on any diet, exercise or wellness program.