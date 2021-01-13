Stuck in a cooking rut? Try Joy Bauer's weekly meal plan

Last week, I wrote about small changes you can make to your diet that can add up in big ways. One of those tips was to incorporate produce with every meal. In the weekly meal plan below, I've included veggies in most of the options.

You don't have to follow this plan exactly, it's just here for those days when you can't come up with another recipe on your own. I'm here to help! These are all very simple to make and family friendly. Bust through your cooking rut and start having fun in the kitchen again!

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Dinner:

Check back next week for more ideas and recipes!

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!"