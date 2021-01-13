Stuck in a cooking rut? Try Joy Bauer's weekly meal plan

Last week, I wrote about small changes you can make to your diet that can add up in big ways. One of those tips was to incorporate produce with every meal. In the weekly meal plan below, I've included veggies in most of the options.
You don't have to follow this plan exactly, it's just here for those days when you can't come up with another recipe on your own. I'm here to help! These are all very simple to make and family friendly. Bust through your cooking rut and start having fun in the kitchen again!
Breakfast:
- Protein pancake
- Apple pie French toast
- Kitchen sink “mug” omelet
- Feel-good overnight oats
- 1 cup Greek yogurt or cottage cheese + fruit
Lunch:
- Rut buster salad: Unlimited vegetables and two of the following proteins; 1/2 cup beans or chickpeas, 3 ounces plain tuna, 3 egg whites, 3 ounces chicken, turkey, fish or tofu — and optional1/4 avocado. For dressing: Toss with 1-2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil and unlimited vinegar or fresh lemon. Or try Joy’s balsamic vinaigrette and ranch dressing.
- Chicken Caesar wrap
- Greek burgers with feta and roasted red pepper
- Creamy broccoli soup (2 cups) and 1/2 turkey sandwich
Dinner:
- Lemon-herb roast salmon and roasted vegetables
- One-sheet roasted chicken and Brussels sprouts
- Slow cooker Italian-style meatballs with spaghetti squash
- Longevity soup and lemon thyme chicken paillard
Check back next week for more ideas and recipes!
For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!"