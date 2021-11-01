Josh Brolin marks 8 years sober with poignant post and support from wife

Josh Brolin celebrated eight years of sobriety on Monday with an emotional message of gratitude.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brolin, 53, revealed what the milestone means not only to him — but to his family. The “Avengers: Endgame” actor and his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, share daughters, Westlyn, who is nearly 3, and Chapel, 10 months. He is also dad to Trevor, 33, and Eden, 27, from his previous marriage to Alice Adair.

“Sobriety is climbing in your truck for a 6am call after 8 years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for having made the decision to put it down and to live instead accompanied by a collage board of your children — what was created because of that decision,” Brolin wrote. “And sobriety is when your children look at you and trust what they see (you can see it in their pupils, and the way they stand before you).”

Brolin entered rehab for substance abuse in 2013 after several public alterations. The following year, he opened up about his decision to seek treatment.

“It was another turning point,” he told The Guardian. “It made me think of a lot of things. My mom dying when I was in my 20s. All the impact that had on me that I hadn’t moved past; I was always such a mama’s boy. But I realized that I was on a destructive path. I knew that I had to change and mature. It was liked I stepped back and saw the hamster wheel.”

Brolin is proud of the person he has become and so is his wife, Kathryn.

“Thank you God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable,” he wrote. "#deeplygrateful #wesidesobriety.”

"Everything stems from there," Kathryn Boyd Brolin wrote in the comments.

Added Anthony Hopkins, who celebrated 45 years of sobriety in 2020, "Congratulations. We love you."

Related Video: