Joe Simpson tells Ashlee he 'wrestled' with idea of death after cancer diagnosis

Joe Simpson knows just how blessed he is.

In a sneak preview of Sunday’s episode of the E! reality series “Ashlee+Evan,” Simpson speaks candidly to daughter Ashlee about his treatment for prostate cancer following his diagnosis in 2016.

“A year ago changed my life,” Simpson, 60, says. “I remember saying to the doctor, ‘What if I don’t have surgery?’ He said, ‘In six months, you’ll be dead.’ I really wrestled with just saying, ‘I’ll see you guys later.’”

"Definitely not that time,” an emotional Ashlee says. “I'm not ready for that."

Joe, who underwent prostate surgery shortly after learning he had prostate cancer, says he was simply not ready to die — especially since he has a family that continues to grow.

Joe Simpson, who is now cancer-free, tells daughter Ashlee on Sunday's episode of her reality show, "The biggest part is because I don't have testosterone I just don't have energy. So you have to power through." Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"I couldn't do that to you and to your sister and to my little grandbabies," Joe says to Ashlee, 33, who has two children, son Bronx, 9, and daughter Jagger, 3. Her big sister, Jessica, who recently announced she’s pregnant, has a daughter, Maxwell, 6, and a son, Ace, 5.

Joe has certainly wowed Ashlee with his resilience. “You're so strong," she tells him. "I'm just so happy you're here."