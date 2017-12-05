Jimmy Kimmel's 7-month-old son undergoes second heart surgery

share tweet pin email

Jimmy Kimmel's son is only 7 months old, but he's already undergone two heart surgeries.

Little Billy had his second operation this week and the good news is, like the first one, it was a complete success.

AP, JimmyKimmel / Instagram According to a press release from ABC, Jimmy Kimmel's son, Billy, underwent a successful heart surgery this week.

When Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney welcomed their baby boy to the world back in April, they learned he was born with a serious heart defect that prevented him from getting enough oxygen to his blood. Just three days after his birth, he had the first of multiple surgeries that he'll require over the course of his life.

On Monday, a press release from ABC revealed that Billy had just had another "scheduled and successful heart surgery."

If your children are healthy, be thankful. And do something to help those whose children are not. — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) December 5, 2017

On the morning of Billy's surgery, Kimmel's wife tweeted a plea to other parents.

"If your children are healthy, be thankful," McNearney wrote. "And do something to help those whose children are not."

The network also announced that Billy's dad is taking a week off from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to tend to what's most important to him.

Billy is helping me write tonight's monologue. I'll give our thoughts on the #GrahamCassidy health "care" bill. #BillCassidy @LindseyGrahamSC A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

"While Jimmy is with his family, these celebrity Samaritans will handle hosting duties," the statement read before revealing a list of names that includes Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.

Our best wishes to Billy and his family!