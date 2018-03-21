Jimmy Kimmel gets a colonoscopy with help from Katie Couric

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Jimmy Kimmel turned 50 a few months back and good friend Katie Couric knew just how he should celebrate the middle-age milestone ... with his very first colonoscopy.

In fact, the former TODAY anchor didn't just recommend it; She walked him through the process from preparing for the procedure to going over the results. There was, of course, hilarious bedside banter.

Kimmel shared the experience of being Couric's "colonoscopy date" with his late-night audience Tuesday, jokingly putting on a real gown instead of a hospital gown.

All jokes aside, however, the segment sheds light on an important health issue that Couric cares deeply about.