Jim Parsons reveals he and husband had COVID-19 in March

Jim Parsons has revealed that he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, both suffered with COVID-19 this past March.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star described the experience to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, explaining that he and Spiewak at first had no idea how sick they were.

"Todd and I both had it early on. It was like ... middle of March," the 47-year-old actor explained. "We didn't know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely, and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste."

Nothing could have prepared the pair for how strange it was to live without their senses. "It defied the descriptions for me. I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone," Parsons said.

"And when you're in quarantine, and there's really nothing to do but eat — oh, my God, that was brutal," he said, adding, "I ate everything, but I just didn’t taste it. Definition of wasted calories."

Parsons took painting and creative writing classes to try to stay busy during quarantine. But he quickly "petered out" on both.

"I don't know if the truth is, well, you're just an actor and that's what you do and that's what you should do or if it's just I really don't have the see-through stick-to-itness for anything," he said.

The Emmy winner was visiting the show to promote his new Netflix drama, "The Boys in the Band," which premieres Wednesday.

Though Parsons' time in quarantine was tough, the actor said his former "Big Bang Theory" character, Sheldon, a famous germaphobe, would nail pandemic living.

"He was built for this. This is the moment he was waiting for," he joked.