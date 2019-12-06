Jillian Michaels: 'Obesity is not something that should be glamorized'

Jillian Michaels is speaking her mind on the touchy subject of health and weight.

In a new interview with "Women's Health U.K.," the former "Biggest Loser" trainer opens up about why she thinks political correctness is doing more harm than good in the wellness community.

“I think we’re politically correct to the point of endangering people,” Michaels said in the magazine's January/February issue. “Yes, we want to be inclusive of everyone (and respect that) everyone comes in all different shapes and sizes. That nobody should ever be body shamed or fat shamed or excluded and that everyone is equally deserving and should feel equally valuable.”

But Michaels added that she believes that people's sensitivity on the subject is detrimental to the overall health of some individuals.

“Obesity in itself is not something that should be glamorized,” she said. “But we’ve become so politically correct that no one wants to say it.”

Michaels also revealed why she thinks the "Biggest Loser" ⁠— that returns to the USA Network this January ⁠— won't hold up in today's cultural climate.

"I think the world has shifted to a place where that format and messaging is considered fat shaming," she shared. "But it isn’t, and it’s not meant to be. Now we’ve gone so far in the opposite direction."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

TODAY reached out to Michaels Friday, but she declined further comment.

It's not the first time Michaels has stirred controversy with her candid thoughts about weight and nutrition.

Earlier this year, she didn't hold back when she was asked about the ketogenic diet, the phenomenally high-fat, low-carbohydrate regimen.

"I don’t understand,'' she said. "Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?"

After getting criticism from keto-fans, she later doubled down on the subject, adding: "People can criticize me all they want, but the bottom line is it's science and the science is there — and (keto) is bad for your overall health and wellness."

TODAY co-anchor Al Roker, who has lost 40 pounds on the diet, fired back at Michaels on Twitter after her initial criticism of the diet.

So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying , deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas — Al Roker (@alroker) January 10, 2019

He also defended the diet on TODAY at the time.

"My point is, what works for you, works for you,'' he said. "There's science on both sides that says it's not a great idea and science that says it is a great idea."

"I think it's up to people, with their doctor, with their medical professional (to make their own decision)."

Michaels isn't the first celeb to weigh in on the conversation about political correctness and obesity this year.

In September, late-night host Bill Maher delivered a monologue on his HBO show in which he said fat-shaming "needs to make a comeback" and that "some amount of shame is good." The following Thursday, James Corden responded with his own monologue.

"Fat-shaming never went anywhere," he argued. "Ask literally any fat person. We are reminded of it all the time — on airplanes, on Instagram, when someone leaves a pie on the window sill to cool and they give us a look, like, 'Don't you dare.'"

Corden added that he has spent much of his life working on his own weight, but the issue is not as simple as Maher implied.

"There's a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we're not," Corden said. "We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn't good for us and I've struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I've had good days and bad months."

Later, Corden added, "Let's be honest, fat-shaming is just bullying. It's bullying, and bullying only makes the problem worse."