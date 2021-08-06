Jennifer Aniston explains why she won't hang out with unvaccinated people

You can't be "Friends" with Jennifer Aniston ... at least not if you aren't vaccinated.

The actor took to her Instagram story on Thursday to respond to a fan who questioned her recent comments to InStyle that anti-vaxxers were no longer a part of her "weekly routine."

"But if she's vaccinated, she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?" the comment read.

Aniston defended her decision in her Instagram story on Aug. 5, 2021. Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Aniston was quick to explain her logic.

"Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," she wrote. "I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to the hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk.

"THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."

The "Friends" star, who is on the cover of the September issue of InStyle, told the magazine she supports science and the vaccine.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," Aniston said. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate."

The actor, who is currently filming the second season of "The Morning Show," said she has adhered to recommended COVID-19 protocols.

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," Aniston said. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Aniston isn't alone. Dr. Racine Henry, a marriage and family therapist, told TODAY that the pandemic has impacted relationships in an unexpected way.

“People are second-guessing some of their friendships and relationships based on how people behaved during the pandemic,” she shared. "Some relationships can be worked on. Some can be massaged and reconciled. And there’s a way in which you can respectfully disagree, but if your opinion or stance on something threatens me or my physical safety, that can't be repaired.”

According to the most recent data from the CDC, about 50% of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.