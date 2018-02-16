Not Jen and Justin! Why celebrity breakups feel so personal

share tweet pin email

Jennifer Aniston is one of our most beloved "Friends" — so it's no surprise fans everywhere are feeling for the actress today, after she and Justin Theroux announced they have recently separated.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the couple said they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship." This explanation just isn't enough for people who thought Aniston had finally found her perfect match.

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Therouxâs divorce truly left me SHOOK. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) February 15, 2018

Me reacting to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux splitting up pic.twitter.com/jI4DU7n35b — Marcus Jones (@MarcusJonesNY) February 15, 2018

What happened? Just last week the Aniston-Theroux home was featured in Architectural Digest and the actress stated, "I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be." So what went wrong? And why do we care so much?

Dr. Gail Saltz, a psychiatrist with New York Presbyterian Hospital, said it's not unusual for celebrity breakups to have a big impact on the rest of us, especially when it's a seemingly happy couple like this one.

🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @ justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

But it's not just about them: Breakup bombshells like this can make us worry about the state of marriage itself, and the ability of anyone to stay together.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Here's how Nick and Vanessa Lachey make their marriage work Play Video - 1:24 Here's how Nick and Vanessa Lachey make their marriage work Play Video - 1:24

"We spend a lot of time hyping celebrity marriages and then hyping celebrity divorces and it gives one the illusion that nobody can stay together," she said. "But that's such an unfair skew... It doesn't have meaning for you or your neighbor, really. Especially since you have no idea what went on inside, no idea as to why they're splitting up."

To be fair, not everyone is bummed out about Aniston and Theroux's breakup. Fans were quick to point out that Aniston's ex-husband Brad Pitt is single now, too.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating. Hear that, Brad?? — PINA (@PinaOnAir) February 15, 2018

Brad Pittâs single... now Jennifer Aniston is single... I would Not be mad if they got back together. pic.twitter.com/R4rGAecGOr — â  (@muvagoddessz) February 15, 2018

While an Aniston-Pitt reunion seems unlikely, fans will keep wishing for Aniston's happiness, after all, she's always been there for us. (Cue the "Friends" theme song.)

Lifestyle writer Diane Mapes contributed to this report.