Jeff Bridges says cancer treatment working 'beautifully,' tumor has 'drastically shrunk'

Jeff Bridges has passed along some positive news about his cancer diagnosis.

The Oscar-winning actor posted an update on his website, saying his tumor has "drastically shrunk."

"January 6th I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor," he wrote. "Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news."

Bridges, 71, went on to lament the current state of the world.

"I turn on the TV to find out what's going on in the world, and ... well ... I don't have to tell you what's goin' on. To see our own country attacking itself broke my heart," he continued.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

He said he's turned to the words of his mentor, the late artist Rozzell Sykes, who said, "Be love."

Bridges, who also shared some book recommendations in his update, announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Since then, he has done just that.

Less than two weeks after revealing his diagnosis, he let fans know how he was feeling.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time. I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it," he posted on his website.

"It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

In December, he posted on his website with some more news.

“Here’s the latest," he wrote. "Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy - Monty. Had a Birthday - 71, man,” Bridges, whose birthday is Dec. 4, wrote, along with a photo of him sitting in a chair with the pet on his lap.