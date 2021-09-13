Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission — and he was hospitalized for COVID-19

Nearly one year after Jeff Bridges revealed that he was diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor has shared the exciting news that his cancer is in remission.

Bridges, 71, also gave fans an update about how he's feeling after suffering from long-haul COVID-19 symptoms.

"Lots has gone down since my last installment. My cancer is in remission — the 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My COVID is in the rear view mirror," he wrote in a blog post Monday.

While Bridges is regaining his health, the actor revealed that he was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year.

On Jan. 7, he received a letter from the facility where he was getting chemo. It told him he may have been exposed to COVID-19, he wrote in a blog post dated March 28 that he'd held back from publishing until he was feeling better. "Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the 'Rona. Sue spends 5 days in the hospital. Me...? I'm there 5 weeks."

The Oscar winner explained that his stay was longer since his immune system was "shot from the chemo."

"My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake," he wrote at the time.

Since he's been home, Bridges said Monday, he's been working with a therapist to help strengthen his lung capacity and get him off the supplemental oxygen he had been relying on since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The "Big Lebowski" star has made so much progress that he said he was recently able to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle at her wedding and participate in the traditional father-daughter dance, all on his own.

"COVID kicked my a-- pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated & feeling much better now," he wrote.

While researchers are working to determine why some people with long-haul COVID-19 report feeling better after getting double jabbed, Bridges said he noticed a difference after he was vaccinated.

"I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers," he wrote. "Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."