Jeff Bridges reveals shaved head, says he's 'feeling good' amid cancer treatment

Jeff Bridges is keeping his chin up.

The actor, who revealed in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, took to Instagram Monday to give fans an update on his condition.

“Here’s the latest," he wrote. "Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy - Monty. Had a Birthday - 71, man,” Bridges, whose birthday is Dec. 4, wrote, along with a photo of him relaxing with a new pooch on his lap.

The post also directed followers to go to his website, where he added more information.

“Well ... here’s the next batch of what I want to point out. Music — we need it, man & all our musicians are having a hell of a time making a living these days w/ the COVID deal – No venues can’t play anywhere,” he wrote.

The Academy Award winner also shared a link to a group called Zen Peacemakers International and No Kid Hungry.

“The health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we’re on course or not — we’re off course – especially during this COVID deal,” he wrote.

He wrapped things up in a very Dude-like fashion — linking to a video of surfers. (Bridges famously played Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski in the 1998 cult classic "The Big Lebowski.")

“… And, this … well … just because it’s such a great reminder how wonderful life can be,” he wrote.

Bridges last gave an update at the end of October, some two weeks after announcing his diagnosis.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time. I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it," he wrote.

"It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"