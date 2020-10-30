'It's contagious, all this love': Jeff Bridges shares upbeat update on cancer diagnosis

Jeff Bridges is keeping his head up.

The actor, who revealed earlier this month that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, shared an upbeat update about his health on his website, along with a photo of him in a hospital in a gown while he undergoes treatment.

“New s--- has come to light – I’ve got cancer ... But that’s not the only new s--- that’s come to light ...,” he began, using the famous lingo said by his character The Dude in "The Big Lebowski."

Bridges' update, which looks like it features handwritten words and various doodles, centered on the good vibes he has been feeling from fans.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time. I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it," the Oscar winner wrote. "It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges has not provided any specific information about his lymphoma, which is a cancer that starts in the cells that are part of the body's immune system. According to the American Cancer Society, there are several kinds of lymphoma, but the main types are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Bridges, 70, said he has taken some time to reflect on the temporary nature of life.

"This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have s---to share, now’s the time."

“So here’s the 1st batch of things I’d like to shine a light on:

“We need you,” he wrote. When you click that on, it directs you to a YouTube video of Bridges and his band, the Abiders, performing the song “My Welcome Mat.”

“Don’t you love where you live?” he also wrote. Users clicking on that are taken to the site for the environmental documentary “Living in the Future’s Past,” which Bridges produced.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.



Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl



Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

“All in this together. Trees, man gotta take care of our trees they’re us,” he wrote. Clicking on that directs people to a YouTube video of the actor talking about creating environmentally-friendly musical instruments.

Bridges then wrapped things up by hinting there is more to come.

“If you’re into it, I’ll be sharing my perspectives on this site," he wrote. "I’m lookin’ to be in partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life & world for all of us. All in this together.”