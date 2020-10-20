Jeff Bridges announces lymphoma diagnosis, says he's 'starting treatment'

Jeff Bridges announced Monday night that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The actor, 70, shared the news in a series of tweets.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote, referencing his iconic role in "The Big Lebowski."

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he said. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

He also shared the news on Facebook and Instagram.

Bridges did not share any details about his prognosis or what stage the illness was at. Lymphoma is a blood cancer that affects lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that defends the body against bacteria and viruses. According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, both non-cancerous and cancerous lymphocytes can travel and spread throughout the body.

There are multiple different types of lymphoma, including Hodgkin and Non-Hogdkin lymphoma. Bridges did not specify which he had been diagnosed with.

Fans and followers quickly filled the comments section of the post with well-wishes.

"Sending you and your family love and healing," wrote actor Patricia Arquette.

"You're a fighter," added George Takei. "You can beat this."

Many chimed in with "Big Lebowski"-themed messages.

"If anyone can abide this with grace, we know it's you dude," wrote one fan, along with a GIF from the famous 1998 movie.

"I’m sorry to hear this. I’m hoping for your full recovery, and know that 'the Dude' will abide," wrote another Twitter user.

Users also added prayers for a speedy recovery and positive prognosis.

"Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery,” FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP said in a statement to Variety; Bridges stars in the FX on Hulu series "The Old Man," which was supposed to air in June before COVID-19 halted production. "And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you."

In a second post, Bridges thanked family and friends for their "love and support."

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.



Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl



Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

"Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together," he wrote, adding a link to a popular voter registration site.

Bridges recently published a children's book with his daughter, Isabelle Bridges-Boesch. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, he has been an advocate for No Kid Hungry, an organization that works to end hunger in the United States.